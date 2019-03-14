Lumber Liquidators (LL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 1,796,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 806,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

LL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

