Luxfer (LXFR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NYSE LXFR opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $546.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.11. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,862,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 321,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,843,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

