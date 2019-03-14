Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,518,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,811,000 after acquiring an additional 381,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,709,000 after acquiring an additional 416,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $25,176.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at $944,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,213. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $144.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

