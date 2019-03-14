Magellan Global Trust (MGG) Insider Purchases A$15,001.94 in Stock

Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) insider Robert Fraser purchased 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,001.94 ($10,639.67).

On Tuesday, January 15th, Robert Fraser purchased 3,580 shares of Magellan Global Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$5,327.04 ($3,778.04).

MGG stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$1.66 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,197,821 shares. Magellan Global Trust has a 52 week low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of A$1.73 ($1.23).

Magellan Global Trust Company Profile

Magellan Global Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

