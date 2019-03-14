Magellan Health (MGLN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of MGLN opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($1.96). Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Magellan Health by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

