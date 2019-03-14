Magnetcoin (MAGN) Price Up 24.9% This Week

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Magnetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnetcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $136.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magnetcoin has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,774,114 coins. The official website for Magnetcoin is magnetcoin.net. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet.

Buying and Selling Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

