Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Chemours Co (CC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other Chemours news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,265,374.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. Chemours Co has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $53.25.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 98.83% and a net margin of 14.99%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

