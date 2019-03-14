Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,607,000 after buying an additional 81,529 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 58,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 45,875 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,416,000 after buying an additional 159,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $54,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECD opened at $102.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

