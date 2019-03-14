Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,850 Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,790,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,843 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 828,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,399,000 after acquiring an additional 817,869 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.50 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

