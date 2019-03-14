Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 94.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

