Mairs & Power INC Acquires Shares of 158,671 Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.21% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 1,389,042.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 745,383 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 485,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 2,684.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 425,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE GTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,682. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

