Mairs & Power INC Acquires Shares of 197,798 Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Mairs & Power INC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.16% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 347,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

