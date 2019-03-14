Mairs & Power INC Sells 10,157 Shares of Actuant Co. (ATU)

Mairs & Power INC lessened its holdings in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Actuant were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 50.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATU shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Actuant from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Actuant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

ATU traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.30. 10,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,201. Actuant Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Actuant had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Actuant’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Actuant Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $231,908.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

