Manning and Napier (MN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE:MN opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.41. Manning and Napier has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MN. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in Manning and Napier in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manning and Napier in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manning and Napier by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 652,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 252,355 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Manning and Napier in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manning and Napier by 91.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

