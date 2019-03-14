MannKind (MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.11. MannKind shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 5466583 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $391.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.68.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MannKind by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MannKind by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 55,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

