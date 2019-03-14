Maplelane Capital LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,000. T-Mobile Us comprises about 0.2% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $694,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,325,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $3,040,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,431 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,547. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

