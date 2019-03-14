Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Stake in Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $89,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Hulme acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,100. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 34.92 and a current ratio of 34.92. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 508.18% and a net margin of 151.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

