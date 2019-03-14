Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 31,018 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HA. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hawaiian by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after buying an additional 99,741 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

HA opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.83. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $697.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

