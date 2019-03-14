Masari Price Hits $0.0765 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. Masari has a market cap of $789,347.00 and approximately $2,741.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021836 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 10,312,698 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

