Masco Corp (MAS) VP Sells $1,476,650.65 in Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MAS stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Masco to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

