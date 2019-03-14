Maso Capital Partners Ltd Invests $2.63 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Stock

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Acadia Healthcare comprises approximately 3.3% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,686.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 897,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 865,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $30.43. 14,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

