Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 51,662 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

