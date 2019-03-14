Mattel Inc (MAT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,050,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,278 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 840,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

In related news, CEO Ynon Kreiz purchased 71,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,378.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $171,410.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

