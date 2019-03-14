Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 200,000 Vale SA (VALE)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Vale comprises 1.6% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 149,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,143,752. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

