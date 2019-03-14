MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Shares Bought by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.24. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

