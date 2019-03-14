Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964,423 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $629,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $431,827,000 after purchasing an additional 917,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,450,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $257,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $198.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

Shares of MCD opened at $182.06 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

