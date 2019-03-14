Medifast Inc (MED) Stake Boosted by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 248.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the quarter. Medifast accounts for approximately 2.0% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Medifast worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Medifast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

In other Medifast news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $677,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,690. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.29. 3,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,158. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $87.40 and a one year high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

