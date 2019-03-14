MEG Energy Corp (MEG) Receives C$8.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.11.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.15 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.56. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.27.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.