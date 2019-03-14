Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

MLNX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,636. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $545,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $388,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

