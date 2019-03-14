Menta Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,845 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 34.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 40.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

AUDC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 2,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,144. The company has a market cap of $389.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.76. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.10%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

