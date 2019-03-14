Menta Capital LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Stock

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 0.6% of Menta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,415.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,757,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,443 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.68 per share, with a total value of $49,518.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 15,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,023. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

