Menta Capital LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Menta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Golub Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,728. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 51.44% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

