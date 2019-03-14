Menta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 64,876 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 15,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,508. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 34.78%. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Menta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 64,876 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/menta-capital-llc-purchases-shares-of-64876-starwood-property-trust-inc-stwd.html.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.