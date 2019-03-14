Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.17.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $507.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.21. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $514.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

