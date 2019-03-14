Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 179.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,555,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,118,000 after purchasing an additional 853,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,498,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Metlife by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,981,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Metlife by 4,191.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after acquiring an additional 856,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 25,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,238.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

