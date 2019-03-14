Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Metlife were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 74,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Metlife by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,037,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,556,000 after buying an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

