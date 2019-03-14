MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several brokerages have commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,950. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.15.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 66.23% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.