MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Position Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 579,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/mfs-multimarket-income-trust-mmt-position-raised-by-fiera-capital-corp.html.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.