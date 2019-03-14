Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482,395 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $195,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 31.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have commented on MIK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/michaels-companies-inc-mik-position-trimmed-by-comerica-bank.html.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.