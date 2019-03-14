Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stake Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,326 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 394,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 60,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.10. 6,993,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,840,372. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

