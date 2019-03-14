Milacron (MCRN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In 2018, Milacron's orders declined 7% year over year to $1211.2 million. New orders were primarily impacted by a decline in the equipment business in Europe and North America, a slump in hot runner business in China and the impact of product line de-selection within the APPT segment, partially mitigated by an increase in the global fluids business. Milacron projects sales to decline 3-4% in 2019, including an anticipated headwind of 1% from foreign currency translation. Imposition of tariffs on steel prices will continue to impact Milacron’s margins and is projected to have a $4.2 million impact on Milacron’s results in 2019. Also the reduced usage of plastic due to environmental concerns will impact Milacron's results. The company has underperformed the industry over the past year. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milacron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE MCRN opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $980.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. Milacron has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.64 million. Milacron had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.07%. Milacron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Milacron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $42,384.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $82,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Milacron by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milacron by 998.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Milacron by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

