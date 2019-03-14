Mineral Resources Limited (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Mineral Resources stock opened at A$15.95 ($11.31) on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of A$9.15 ($6.49) and a 1-year high of A$22.14 ($15.70). The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.75.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

