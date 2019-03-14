Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $720,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,298,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,422 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

