Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,043 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 93,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.93. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $604,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

