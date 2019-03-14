Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,354 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $7,512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,330,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,057 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,963,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 162.32 and a quick ratio of 162.33.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

