Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,539 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

