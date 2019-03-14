Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 230,828 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 241.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230,828 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.24.

NYSE:CAT opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

