Mobile Mini (MINI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

MINI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mobile Mini from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.55 million. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,229.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,501,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,187,000 after acquiring an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,187,000 after acquiring an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 598,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile Mini (MINI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.