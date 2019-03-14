Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.00. Mobileiron posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOBL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 18.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 437,923 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mobileiron by 38.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,218,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 615,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 18.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 365,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mobileiron by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.87 on Monday. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

