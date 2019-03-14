Mongodb (MDB) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mongodb from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

MDB traded up $26.59 on Thursday, hitting $130.85. 3,179,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,254. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $4,458,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,607 shares of company stock worth $20,225,910 over the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

